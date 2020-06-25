Looking for ways to help those in need? Donate masks to Bethany Christian Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Our friends at Bethany Christian Services are doing incredible work every single day to help those in need throughout our community. One of the services they provide is assisting newly resettle refugees in West Michigan. Bethany is there to help guide, advocate, protect, and support those making the transition into the United States. They provide help finding housing, English classes, mental health and counseling, employment services, and so much more to walk along side refugees and immigrants as they begin their new life.

Now, Bethany Christian Services needs help from West Michigan families. If you and your family are wondering how you can help those in need right now, this is how you can! Bethany Christian Services is looking for reusable mask donations to give to their refugees and immigrants to keep them safe and healthy during the pandemic. COVID-19 has presented a lot of challenges for refugees in our community, and this is just one way you can help.

If you’re interested in donating masks, you can drop them off at the Bethany Christian Services Refugee & Immigrant Services which is located at 1050 36th St SE in Grand Rapids. You can also visit their website to find out more ways to donate and help those in need.