Helping families in times of crisis through Bethany Christian Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Bethany Christian Services is all about helping kids and families during tough times. When a family is in a crisis, kids become vulnerable to neglect or abuse. Through Bethany’s Safe Families for Children program, they are looking for host families to take children in whose parents are going through a crisis during these trying times. The host family will offer care and watch over the children while their parents work to get back on track.

Bethany Christian Services is looking for individuals and families who want to help those in need. There are many ways people can get involved with helping these kids and families. Not only are they looking for people to host children temporarily, but also making meals for families who are hosting, helping the parents get back on their feet with financial or job search advice, and more. You can find more information on how you can help with the Safe Families for Children program on Bethany’s website.