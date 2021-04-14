Help Bethany Christian Services reunify international families by becoming a transitional foster parent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you find that your heart is hurting while watching the news about what is going on at the United States border and you want to find ways to help, you may want to think about becoming a transitional foster parent with Bethany Christian Services.

Bethany Christian Services welcomes children into their arms from all different countries and all different backgrounds. Bethany shares that depending on where the children come from, it is possible that they were in dangerous or violent situations or even unsanitary environments. Because they do not have native status in the U.S., they are under 18 years old and they are unaccompanied by a legal guardian they are called unaccompanied minors. Unaccompanied children entering the US need what all children need—a loving and safe environment.

As we look at what is going on at the border, it can be overwhelming and confusing, but Bethany advocates for good changes that can be dignifying to families and children everywhere. Often times children are caught in the middle of this mess, and Bethany wants to offer a safe place to land for the children involved while they actively work to unify their families once more.

A lot of times, the families have identified a sponsor within the United States that is ready to take the children and Bethany works to make sure that is a safe and good placement for them. Then Bethany helps to get the child into the sponsors or foster home as quickly as possible. Bethany is looking for foster families to stand in that gap and provide a safe space for these kids to live, while they offer the service to the children to make sure they receive education, counselling and medical services.

Bethany is looking for families that have the reunification goal in mind. They want families that are willing to maintain that connection with the child’s family and keep that communication going. They want to ignite the hope that the families and children will be reunited soon.

Bethany walks alongside foster parents every step of the way, providing all the services the children need. All of the children have hopes and dreams and Bethany is helping them to overcome the obstacles that might stand in the way.

When these children come to the U.S. they are not smiling and they are afraid. The main goal of this program is family reunification and to bring those smiles back to the children. Bethany Christian Services is looking for many West Michigan families to open their heart and their home for as long as it takes to reunify their families. If you have room in your heart and your home to be a foster parent visit Bethany.org/TFC to get involved.