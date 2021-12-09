Bethany Christian Services teams up with Meijer to bring holiday shopping to families in need!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the holiday season and for many of us this means family, festivities, delicious home-cooked meals and gifts. But, for many that is not the case. Bethany Christian Services has yet again teamed up with the generous team at Meijer to bring basic needs and holiday fun to the families that need it most. This year several families have joined us from countries around the world and from our own backyard. Kids were able to get new winter boots, a fun book, and an exciting new toy. Families were able to stock up on household essentials, diapers, toiletry items, and more. It was truly a night to remember!
The need was great and it is thanks to partners like Bethany Christian Services, Meijer, Fifth Third Bank, Priority Health, Ferris State University, Craig’s Cruisers, Milk Means More and ESCAPE Fire & Safety that we were able to meet those needs. With their generous contributions six families were able to fill their carts and have what they need for the holidays.