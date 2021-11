GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pilot program tracking air quality in Grand Rapids neighborhoods hopes to share its real-time findings with the community next month.

JustAir co-founder and CEO Darren Riley told the Downtown Development Authority Wednesday that his company plans to roll out its community dashboard in December. The site will provide real-time air quality information. Residents will also eventually be able to get air quality alerts and share concerns via text message, which will be funneled through to Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.