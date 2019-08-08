Bethany Christian Services rebranded to reflect 75 years of incredible work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Bethany Christian Services has recently rebranded their organization to reflect the bigger picture of all the amazing work the organization does. Many individuals affiliate Bethany as an adoption agency but they want the public to know they offer so much more.

Bethany largely works with refugees, foster care, unaccompanied minors, and more. They are dedicated to helping all kids and families, which is what they want their new brand to reflect. Bethany has stepped up and helped so many families around the world during difficult times and they want to make sure when anyone sees the blue and purple “B” logo, they know there’s someone on their side to help.