Bethany Christian Services new book gives insight on how to help those in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bethany Christian Services calls us to care everyday with the variety of services they provide for people all around the world. Recently, the Bethany Christian Services former CEO and current Senior Vice President wrote a book about all the amazing work Bethany does, Called to Care. The book provides insights for families and individuals who believe they are called to help in some way but don’t necessarily know how to help. The book also helps readers honestly assess their motivation to help and offer effective ways the can help families stay together and thrive. The best part is, all proceeds from this book go right back toward helping Bethany Christian Services.

For more information on this book, visit Bethany.org/calledtocare.