Bethany Christian Services looking for more foster families during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – May is National Foster Care Month which helps bring awareness to the current high demand of foster families to provide love and care for children in need. We talked with an expert from Bethany Christian Services to discuss how people in the community could provide support to their organization and the children they serve.

Right now, there are over 800 kids in the foster care system in Kent County, with that number expected to go up as Michigan begins reopening. Bethany Christian Services needs families that are willing to step up and provide a caring home for kids in the foster care system. Tons of families are currently experiencing stressful and challenging times due to COVID-19, which often leads to neglect or abuse to their children. Once the state begins to open back up, Bethany wants to have families ready to go to take in these children.

If you’re interested in providing care or learning more, visit Bethany’s website.