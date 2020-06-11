Bethany Christian Services looking for loving homes for refugee and unaccompanied minors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Bethany Christian Services does amazing work in our community every single day, and now their looking for families to provide a safe home for refugees and unaccompanied minors. Across the world, kids of all ages are being displaced from their homes due to scary things happening in their countries. Bethany Christian Services takes them in and helps them find a loving home where they can resettle. They’re looking for families who can not only provide a safe home, but also help these kids transition into American culture and as a teenager.

Bethany Christian Services will stand along side you and help you with the journey of welcoming a new child into your home. Are you interested in helping or finding out more information? Call 1-800-BETHANY.