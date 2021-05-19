Bethany Christian Services is in need of big-hearted foster families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – May is National Foster Care Month and with more than 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S., our friends at Bethany Christian Services are looking for foster families with heart to help find homes for foster children and teens in our community.

There is no better example of families with heart than Jim and Pam Brandow. With over 60 foster children in and out of their home, Jim and Pam have found a love for fostering teen boys. Their story is truly remarkable.

