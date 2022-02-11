Bethany Christian Services is calling you to help transform a child’s life!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda recently had the opportunity to sit down with an expert at Bethany Christian Services to talk about the increasing need for foster parents and adoptive parents. The crisis continues to grow as more and more children enter the foster system and need families.

Bethany christian Services shares the story of Brittney Turner and how the Foster Care System has impacted her. Brittney shares her experiences and trauma in a very impactful way that hopefully enlightens families about this gowning need for foster and foster to adopt families, especially for older children.

>>>Take a look at Brittney’s story and hear from a Bethany expert to learn how you can transform a child’s life!

