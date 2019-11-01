Bethany Christian Services hosting Mom Prom to benefit foster care and adoption

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Our friends at Bethany Christian Services of Holland, Michigan are hosting a fun event for women on November 9th, 2019! They will be holding Mom Prom, a fundraising event for foster care adoption from 7pm – 9pm at Warehouse 6 Events. This event will benefit the foster care and adoption services at Bethany Christian Services.

All women 21 and older are invited to enjoy a super fun night of dancing and mingling! Guests are encouraged to come dressed in your prom best from whatever decade you wish, whether you break out your old gown or head to the local thrift store! Awards will be given out to best dressed, best hair, and more! There will also be a special prom queen being crowned by the end of the night!

Tickets are $40 per person and that money will go toward such a great cause! To purchase tickets or get more information, visit bethany.org/events or call (616) 396-0623.