Bethany Christian Services hosting an inspiring virtual event to celebrate children and families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Bethany Christian Services believes every individual deserves a safe and caring family and through their services, they are committed to helping kids and adults in need. This Tuesday, October 20th they are hosting a virtual event to benefit children and family and raise funds to support everything they do for our community and around the world.

The Family Changes Everything live broadcast will take place Tuesday, October 20th at 7pm and will celebrate the power of family with live music, inspirational speakers, encouragement, and fun. This is not only a fundraising event, but also an event to bring the community together to show all the great work being done at Bethany Christian Services. Those who attend will be able to donate throughout the even to help kids in foster care waiting to be adopted, refugees, and more.

For more information and to register for this incredible event, check out the Bethany website!