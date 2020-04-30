Bethany Christian Services gives advice on how to decrease stress at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This is a stressful time for kids and families throughout our community. Life changed basically over night and families are experiencing a reality unlike ever before. An expert from Bethany Christian Services has provided some great tips on how to decrease stress within your home!
Here are her best tips to stay stress-free during these crazy times!
- Make a schedule! There’s security in a routine
- Take breaks – make time for having fun
- Get exercise! Whether it’s outside or inside, get physical!
- Random acts of kindness: Bake cookies or cards for your neighbors and loved ones
- Take care of yourself! Self care is very important right now