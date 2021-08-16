Bethany Christian Services brought the Foster Family community together for a free back-to-school event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bethany Christian Services is a very special place in our community; helping families and helping kids. Right now the need for Foster families is great, especially for teen-aged foster children. While the task might be daunting, foster families can count on Bethany Christian Services to guide them through the journey every step of the way.

Recently, Bethany Christian Services hosted a back-to-school event to encourage foster families to come out, mingle, get free school supplies and more.

