2021 Bethany Open: Helping foster and refugee children in our community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Bethany Christian Services will soon be hosting a golf outing to help those in need in our community. The 2021 Bethany Open Grand Rapids will kick off on August 2nd at the Egypt Valley Country Club in Ada. All of the proceeds from this event will go toward Bethany’s programs in Grand Rapids and West Michigan including helping children in foster care and helping immigrant and refugee families. If you’re interested in participating in the golf outing, or if you’re just looking to donate, click here.