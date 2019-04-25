1st Annual Foster Care Jubilee Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Bethany Christian Services is hosting their 1st annual Foster Care Jubilee this Saturday, April 27th from 2pm – 5pm at Three Mile Project. Foster care families are always needed so if you are contemplating becoming a foster parent, this event is for you! This event will include so many fun activities, food, and more all for free. Any past, present, future, foster care parent can come enjoy this incredible event. You can register for this event here.