Being outdoors isn’t cancelled: Six tips to celebrate Earth Day at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This Wednesday, April 22nd, is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and although celebrating may be a little different this year, you can still get outside and enjoy the great outdoors Where You Live.

The TurfMutt Foundation, an organization that encourages outdoor learning experiences, has put together a list of 6 tips that families can do to celebrate Earth Day right from their home.

Get Outside! Your backyard is an outdoor living room and a safe place for kids and pets to play. Science proves spending time in your family’s yard is good for your health and well-being, and so important today as everyone looks for creative ways to stay well while being at home. Make the outdoors a family project. Take your family outside to assess your space. What’s working well? What could be changed or improved? What can you plan to do together in your backyard? Anything need to be cleaned up? Make a plan to expand or spruce up your yard! Connect kids to nature. Free, online, at home lesson plans are available at TurfMutt.com. The environmental education program resources and activities, based on STEM principles, gives kids the prompts they need to have fun learning about and exploring nature in their own backyards. Know your climate zone. Learn about climate-zone appropriate plants, the importance of pollinators, and how backyards can support local wildlife. Kids can also conduct a plant inventory to determine what’s currently thriving in your backyard. Find out which trees, shrubs, and plants are best for your back yard at USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. Keep pollinators in mind. Your yard is an important part of the connected ecosystem providing much needed food and shelter for pollinators, such as birds, bees, butterflies, bats, and other creatures. Select a variety of plants that will bloom all year long. The Audubon Society’s database will help you determine what to plant. Plant, prune, or mow. Staying confined to your home doesn’t mean gardening and yard work have to stop. Order garden supplies online, buy seeds from your local grocery store, mow the lawn, trim the bushes. Although nurseries and landscaping companies are currently closed, you can still work with what you already have at home. Research shows, people who garden at least 30 minutes a week have better moods overall!

For more information and tips on saving the planet this Earth Day, head to turfmutt.com. Have a great Earth Day!