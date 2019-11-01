Behind the scenes look at the costumes for The Lion King on Broadway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda and crew had such a great time in Boston learning all about the behind the scenes work that makes Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway happen! Another department they visited was the wardrobe area to learn all about the costumes for the show. Gregory, the Wardrobe Supervisor, showed them all the costumes of all the characters for the show. There is so much work put in to make these costumes beautiful which brings the show to life. We can’t wait until the people of West Michigan get to see the show!
The crew is so excited to bring this show to Broadway Grand Rapids from November 20th through December 1st at DeVos Performance Hall. We’re giving away an awesome prize package for one family to go see the show. Enter to win 4 tickets to the show on November 20th, dinner at One Trick Pony, and an overnight stay at the Amway Grand Plaza!