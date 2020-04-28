Bee Kind art project for kids at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Now more than ever it’s very important to spread kindness to your friends and family. A local child development expert, Kendall, has an awesome craft for kids that will help encourage them to Bee Kind!

What you’ll need:

Construction paper – 3 different colors for the bee’s body, stripes, and wings

Empty toilet paper roll

Pipe cleaner

Googley eyes

Glue

Scissors

Instructions: Start by cutting one piece of construction paper into a thin strip for the bee’s stripes. Next, cut another piece of construction paper to look like wings. Next, wrap a full piece of construction paper all the way around the toilet paper roll for the bee’s body. Then add the thin strip to make the stripes. Next glue on googley eyes and the wings. Finally, add antennas using the piper cleaner.