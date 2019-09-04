Be Prepared, Not Scared: September is National Preparedness Month

Article by Firefighter Michael McLeieer, President – E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety

When you look at the number of disasters in the U.S., chances are every area will deal with some kind of emergency in the next decade. And between school, sports and social lives, imagine if you are at work or at home when a disaster strikes. Will your child know what to do and where to go to stay safe when you are not around?

National Preparedness Month, is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster and emergency planning now and throughout the year. The 2019 theme is “Prepared, Not Scared.”

Having a conversation now with everyone in your family about what to do, where to meet and what to place in an emergency preparedness kit is a great way to feel Prepared, Not Scared.

Here is a list of items to consider adding to your emergency preparedness kit:

Water : one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home). Food : non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home). Flashlight and extra batteries

and extra batteries Radio : Battery-powered or hand-crank (NOAA Weather Radio also, if possible).

: Battery-powered or hand-crank (NOAA Weather Radio also, if possible). Medications : (7-day supply) and medical items

: (7-day supply) and medical items Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra Cash : ATM’s may not work during an extended power outage or communications disruption.

: ATM’s may not work during an extended power outage or communications disruption. Emergency blanket

Map(s) of the area

First Aid Kit: Other items to have available include rain gear, towels, work gloves, scissors and duct tape

Here are some additional items to consider for all family members:

Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, etc.)

Baby supplies (bottles, formula., baby food and diapers)

Games and activities for children

Pet supplies (collar, lease, ID, food, carrier, bowl) Note: Not all shelters or hotel/motels accept pets. Make a plan which includes what to do with your pet(s) should immediate evacuation be needed.

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Manual can opener

“Emergencies such as severe weather, flooding, fire, gas leaks and extended power outages happen when we least expect them and emergency preparedness should be a top priority for every Michigander”, according to Firefighter Michael McLeieer, President of E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety.

Each week of National Preparedness Month 2019, the Ready Campaign will emphasize a unique aspect of preparedness:

September 1 – 7: Save Early for Disaster Costs

September 8 – 14: Make a Plan to Prepare for Disasters

September 15 – 21: Teach Youth to Prepare for Disasters

September 22 – 30: Get Involved in Your Community’s Preparedness

For more information about National Preparedness Month, visit www.ready.gov. Take the time now to be Prepared, Not Scared Where You Live!