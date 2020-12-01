Visit real reindeer and enjoy holiday activities with the Battle Creek Community Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s officially December so we want to highlight some great family holiday activities in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek area!

First, take a trip to the Reindeer Ranch. They have been in Kalamazoo for 21 years and currently have 18 reindeer that you can visit and learn about!

Continue the fun with the Battle Creek Community Foundation! Every year, BCCF puts on the International Festival of Lights, Winterfest and the Holiday Open House. This year, they have had to get more creative with their activities so they’ll be hosting a Wonderful Winterfest TV special on their Public Access Network and across their social media channels.

It’s time to get in the holiday spirit!