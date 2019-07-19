Video highlights: Crazy weather doesn’t stop the fun at Maranda Park Party in Battle Creek

Rain and heat waves didn’t stop all the fun at the fifth Maranda Park Party in Battle Creek! Maranda and her crew headed to a brand new location, Carson Rizor Athletic Field next to New Level Sports Ministries for a party that truly brought the community together. Around 3,600 kids and families came out for tons of rides, activities, and prizes! All kids 18 years and under were given free lunches provided by Battle Creek Public Schools!

Even though the party was cut a little short due to weather, kids were still able to enjoy exciting activities like the Comcast Spin Cycle, Ferris Climbing Wall, and Priority Health Climbing Wall!

This Park Party was special because of the community partnerships that came together to make it happen. Community partners including Battle Creek Community Foundation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, New Level Sports Ministries, Battle Creek Public Schools, and the Battle Creek Police Department are dedicated to supporting the families of Battle Creek!