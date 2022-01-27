VeggZ Cafe and Big Green Vending bring delicious food to Battle Creek in a new way!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Battle Creek is booming with entrepreneurs including these two wonderful businesses that recently opened. Our friends at The Battle Creek Community Foundation took us on a tour of some of the new additions to town.

Big Green Vending is brand new to Battle Creek and is uniquely serving fresh food in vending machine-like coolers. People can choose from a wide range of delicious meals, drinks and snacks. Big Green Vending offers convenient access to drinks and food from the people of Battle Creek and can be found in prominent places around town including The Milton.

VeggZ Cafe, while it has been around Battle Creek for a while, has recently opened a new location providing more delicious vegan options to the people of Battle Creek. Some of the menu items include a Reuben, Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, Cheeseburgers and other delicious sandwiches, salads and soups. All of the products are completely vegan, meaning no animal products are used to make any of these tasty menu items.

