The String Project inspires youth in Battle Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Battle Creek Community Foundation is all about improving the quality of life in Battle Creek while also building community and inspiring those around them. One way their dedicated to inspiring young people is by presenting them with opportunities and experiences by bringing diverse groups of individuals and organizations together. This is why they invited The String Project, the winner of the 2018 ArtPrize public vote, to bring art culture back into the city by educating and sharing their story with students at Kellogg Community College.

The String Project features photographs from all over the world where each picture shows people holding the same simple string and when put together, all the photos look like they are linked together by a string, symbolizing a connection between different people from all over the world. The artists believe we are all connected and want to showcase that through this art piece. They will now be doing a world tour of their project in hopes to continue inspiring and connecting people around the world. This project coincides with the mission and values of Battle Creek to bring the differences of the community together.