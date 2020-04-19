Summit Pointe in Battle Creek offering free online community groups

BATTLE CREEK, Mich (WOOD) – Summit Pointe in Battle Creek is dedicated to helping people with mental health issues and developmental disabilities reclaim their independence, regain confidence, and learn skills necessary to succeed. They are now offering free online community groups as a means to support and engage the community during these ever changing and challenging times.

These community groups are completely free and open to anyone that wants to participate and people do not have to be a customer of Summit Pointe to participate. Check out the descriptions below to see if these available sessions would benefit you or someone you know.

MENTAL HEALTH:

Tuesdays 6pm – 7pm : CLICK HERE TO JOIN VIA ZOOM

Thursdays 10am – 11am : CLICK HERE TO JOIN VIA ZOOM

This group will focus on highlighting core aspects of mental health that can be affected by our community’s current circumstances. The group will also teach new skills that can be used to assist you in navigating these new and difficult times. Content presented on Tuesday is repeated on Thursday, so feel free to join either session without missing any of this information.

SUBSTANCE RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP

Wednesdays 3pm – 4pm: CLICK HERE TO JOIN VIA ZOOM

This group will focus on providing an opportunity for individuals that are either in recovery or those with loved ones in recovery. The group will focus on reaffirming the difficulties that are faced by individuals in recovery at this time. The group is meant to provide a space for people to openly discuss difficulties as well as success to maintain a sense of community despite the lack of physical contact.

If you have trouble joining, click here. For more information, call 269-966-1460.

Notification for Group Participants: