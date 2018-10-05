One local artist pursued his dreams with a paintbrush
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - "Wake up every day and work as hard as you can." That's the advice Jaziel Pugh has for aspiring artists. He's a local artist from Battle Creek who has discovered the power behind pursuing your dreams with a paintbrush. Moving from intern to employee at the Battle Creek Community Foundation, he is exploring a variety of ways to pursue his passion.
Watch his interview on Maranda Where You Live.
