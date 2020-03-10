Local legend Harry Bonner leaves lasting impact on kids in the community

ALBION, Mich (WOOD) – Often times in life we come across special people with a mission and message that leaves you with a lasting impact. I had the opportunity to meet one of these incredible individuals named Dr. Harry Bonner. Dr. Bonner is a legend in the Albion community. Faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members all know and respect Dr. Bonner for his dedication and huge heart for Albion and kids in the community.

Dr. Bonner has been making a difference in the lives of children for the past 40+ years and has positively impacted hundreds of people. He began helping community members because he recognized the importance of young people having a solid leader to follow through life. The children he mentored over the years became known as his “godchildren”.

He started off coaching kids in sports but then realized they desired more than a coach, they needed a mentor. He recognized that there was a need for these kids to have a positive influence and for someone to be there for them throughout their life so he made it his life mission to do just that. When asked how other people can make an impact in the world, Bonner says, “don’t try and make a difference with the world. Make a difference with one child at a time”.

Author Michelle Mueller has recently wrote a biography about Dr. Bonner and his life called Mr. Bonner: The Story of a Mentoring Journey.

