Kick off the holiday season at the free Battle Creek Holiday Open House

There’s a special place in Battle Creek that helps keep families and children safe when they are faced with a crisis. S.A.F.E. Place is a community shelter that provides safety and support to individuals and families who are victims of domestic violence, completely free-of-charge. They have 56 beds available at their location where individuals can come and stay when needed along with an abundance of services. These services include counseling, legal advocacies, basic community resources, and even food and clothes. However, individuals do not need to be staying at S.A.F.E Place to receive this help, these services are available for all.

S.A.F.E. Place would not be able to be successful without the help and support from the community. Businesses and organizations like the Battle Creek Community Foundation are huge supporters of the great work S.A.F.E. Place does by providing supplies, funds, and services whenever needed. Individuals and groups are also able to donate supplies. Find out more information on what you can donate at safeplaceshelter.org.