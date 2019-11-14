Kick off the holiday season at the free Battle Creek Holiday Open House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Battle Creek Community Foundation is holding a special community event to kick off the holiday season! This Saturday, November 16th, they’re hosting the annual Holiday Open House and everyone’s invited! This occasion is a family-friendly event with tons of activities the whole family will love. The Open House will include face painting, cookie decorating stations, delicious food, inflatables, and the highly popular snowball zone where kids can have safe indoor snowball fights! Kids will even have the chance to get their picture with Santa.
This event is totally free to everyone who attends and is a great opportunity for families to get to know other people in their community and have fun together.
Event details:
- Saturday, November 16th
- 2pm – 5pm
- Kellogg Arena
- Free parking!