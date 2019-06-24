Former Detroit Tigers player running skills camp to raise money for DIPG

The Battle Creek Community Foundation and former West Michigan Whitecaps and Detroit Tiger player, Brandon Inge have teamed up to bring the children of Battle Creek an awesome opportunity to expand their baseball skills. Inge is using his years of experience in the major leagues to help children by putting on camps and clinics that are both fun and resourceful for baseball lovers. There will also be a homerun derby for all kids to participate in where they’ll be partnered with former MLB players. Following the derby, there will be concerts, fireworks, and more.

Not only will this event inspire tons of children to play the game they love, it also raises awareness and money for DIPG. DIPG is an aggressive and life threatening childhood brain cancer that affects hundreds of children in the U.S each year. 100% of the proceeds from this skills camp will go toward the ChadTough Foundation, which helps fund research of effective treatments for DIPG.

Skills camp information: