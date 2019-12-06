Enjoy ice skating in Battle Creek tonight for Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Battle Creek Community Foundation and owners of The Rink Battle Creek have come together to give families in Battle Creek Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids!

Every Friday night through January, we will be offering free skating for all kids 17 years and under from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at The Rink Battle Creek. The beautiful partnership will provide families throughout the area the chance to get out and be active together! There will even be free hot cocoa thanks to Biggby Coffee, Milk Means More, and Michigan Dairy Farmers. After Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids ends at 6:30pm, families will be able to stay and cheer on the Battle Creek Rumble Bees during their home games at the Rink! We can’t wait to see you there!