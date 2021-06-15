Celebrate Juneteenth with the City of Battle Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Battle Creek is celebrating Juneteenth in a really exciting way. This year Battle Creek is working with our friends at Battle Creek Community Foundation to kick off this Juneteenth family day celebration with a children’s puppet show. The family fun continues into Saturday with a video contest, a motorcade parade, a vaccine clinic and a virtual concert from the talented Minor Element. Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the diversity of African American culture and learn about the importance of Juneteenth.

