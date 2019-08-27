Big news announced at Battle Creek Community Foundations 45th celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Battle Creek Community Foundation is celebrating 45 years of helping Battle Creek grow, rebuild, and improve to be an All-American City, as voted by the National Civic League. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has been involved with community growth, pride, and development in numerous aspects over the past 45 years. They have created opportunities for their residents and celebrations the entire community can be apart of.

One big celebration was the opening of The Rink, the new ice arena in Downtown Battle Creek. The Rink will be a place for community skating, youth sports, and more. The Rink will even home to the newest single A pro hockey team, The Battle Creek Rumble Bee’s, which was a big announcement at the 45th celebration. The Rumble Bee’s season will begin later this fall.