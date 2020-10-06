Battle Creek’s Operation Fit keeps kids moving during the school day

BATTLE CREEK, Mich (WOOD) – Our friends in Battle Creek have gotten creative with how to keep kids active during virtual learning. Since the regular PE classes aren’t happening, Battle Creek Community Foundation, the Battle Creek Family YMCA, and Operation Fit have teamed up to provide “brain breaks” to kids and teachers during the school day. PE teachers and Operation Fit staff keep kids moving through a work out video that encourages kids to get up and get moving.

What a great idea! Thanks so much to the Battle Creek community for coming together to keep our kids healthy. Check out one of the videos below: