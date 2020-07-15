Battle Creek social justice organization helps bring unity to their community

BATTLE CREEK, Mich (WOOD) – We recently had the privilege to visit the Sojourner Truth monument in Battle Creek and talk with members of the Sojourner Truth Center for Liberation and Justice about what their organization is doing to bring unity to their community. The Sojourner Truth Center for Liberation and Justice is a social justice organization that focuses on empowering people and leading intentional dialogue and educational opportunities rooted in social justice, racial equality, and women’s rights.

The members of this organization encourage individuals to stand up for what they know and speak the truth. They help people become involved with activism and lead a path within their community. Ideally, they are creating a future generation of Sojourner Truths.

