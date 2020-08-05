Battle Creek opens Urban Memorial and Racial Healing Garden for and by the community

BATTLE CREEK, Mich (WOOD) – Battle Creek is a city that is all about community and earlier this summer, they continued to bring people together with their Urban Memorial and Racial Healing Garden. The Battle Creek Coalition of Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation partnered with the Southwest Michigan Urban League to organize the garden as a place to bring people together to build friendships within the community.
The garden sits across the street from the Sojourner Truth Monument in Downtown Battle Creek. The purpose of the garden is to invite people from within the community to come, tend to the garden, enjoy time together outside, and remember the darkness behind us and be hopeful for what’s ahead.
