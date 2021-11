GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Starting November 27th, The Battle Creek Community Foundation, in partnership with the Access VIsion, present their 2021 Wonderful Winter Festival Variety show. This show will be filled with powerful messages that will inspire views to be grateful during this holiday season.

For more information about the show, where to watch it and how to get involved visit the BCCF Facebook page here for all updates and webisodes!