Battle Creek Community Foundation launches initiative to support local nonprofits

BATTLE CREEK (Mich) – The Battle Creek Community Foundation has launched a recover and re-engage initiative to help local nonprofit organizations. This plan is a recovery strategy to help the organizations and the populations they serve who have been negatively effected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation is taking several steps to ensure their community is able to recover from these trying times. These steps include modifications to existing grants, extending the deadline to apply for grants, funding to support organization’s operations, and more.

