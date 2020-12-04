Battle Creek Community Foundation is putting on a special virtual holiday variety show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Since the Battle Creek Community Foundation can’t host their annual Holiday Open House, they had to get creative this holiday season! They’re holding hosting an interactive webisode series for kids called Santa Claus’ Wonderful Winter Festival Variety Show.

The series runs through December 23rd and can be found on the Battle Creek Community Foundation’s Facebook page.

There’s also a great way for kids to interact with the series by visiting one of the following locations. Kids can pick up a FREE gift back from Santa (including books from the World Literacy Foundation!) to use along with the webisodes.

Athens Community Library 106 E. Burr Oak St, Athens, MI 49011

Homer Public Library 141 W. Main St, Homer, MI 49245

New Level Sports Ministries 400 Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49037

Willard Library 7 W. Van Buren St, Battle Creek, MI 49017

Visit the BCCF Facebook page here for all updates and webisodes!