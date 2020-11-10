Battle Creek Community Foundation donates BIGGBY Coffee to local health department to show appreciation

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich (WOOD) – The Battle Creek Community Foundation wanted to recognize the Calhoun County Public Health Department for all the hard work they have done over the past 8 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have worked tirelessly, 7 days a week, to keep their county safe and healthy. Now, Battle Creek Community Foundation wants to give back and say thanks.

The Battle Creek Community Foundation worked with BIGGBY Coffee to provide free coffee and gift cards to all the Health Department workers.

Thank you to all our health care workers for everything you have done during these uncertain times! You are real life super heroes!