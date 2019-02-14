bccf

A special Valentine's Day in Battle Creek

Posted: Feb 14, 2019 12:39 PM EST

Updated: Feb 14, 2019 12:39 PM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Maranda spent this Valentine’s Day with a special group of young women in Battle Creek. The Battle Creek Community Foundation creates programs for young women in the community to help empower them for the best future they can have. The young women came together to celebrate inner beauty and to celebrate how unique they are in this world. Several community groups came together as well, to help empower the girls on things like STEM education and to teach them how to step up as volunteers in the community. It all gives the young women a platform, a space to grow and develop to become the women they want as the grow up.

It wasn’t all about community and education, there were also some tasty treats. Maranda’s friends at Milk Means More treated the girls to some special Valentine’s Day smoothies.  Milk Means More stresses the importance of the growing girls getting dairy in their diet. The recommended amount is 3 servings a day, to stay strong and help a growing body.

Recipe:

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup frozen unsweetened strawberries
  • 1 container (5.3 oz.) strawberry Greek yogurt, (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 cup lactose-free milk, (skim, 2% or whole)
  • 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
  • fresh strawberries, (optional

In blender container combine frozen strawberries, yogurt, lactose-free milk, chocolate syrup and vanilla. Cover and blend until nearly smooth. Pour into 16- to 18-ounce glass. Garnish with fresh strawberries (if desired). Serve immediately.

  • Serving size: 1 3/4 cup
  • Calories:350
  • Carbohydrate:68g (23%)
  • Protein:18g (36%)
  • Total Fat:1g (2%)
  • Saturated Fat:0g (0%)
  • Trans Fat:0g
  • Cholesterol:<5mg (0%)
  • Sodium:135mg (6%)
  • Dietary Fiber:7g (28%)
  • Calcium:35%
