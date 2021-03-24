Battle Creek’s Hub of HOPE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Washington Heights United Methodist Church has become a Hub of HOPE in the Battle Creek community. In partnership with Rise Corporation, Hub of HOPE is working to address food insecurities and much more in their community, by ensuring that their door is always open.

Washington Heights United Methodist Church is working with other collaboratives in their community to rebrand themselves as the Hub of HOPE for Battle Creek. With a passion for people, Paster Monique French wants to find ways to help the community in partnership with other people who share her passion. Hub of HOPE offers their community everything from student empowerment programs and structured learning to micro clinics to vaccinate the elderly and vulnerable population.

The young people of the community have the opportunity to learn and serve the people of Battle Creek. Hub of HOPE offers these kids and teens a quiet, safe space to complete school work and give back. Volunteers just want to make sure that these young people have a place away from whatever struggles they are going through at home. They want to help them learn and inspire them to serve.

This group wants to help their community in whatever ways they can. They believe that everyone should find a way to give back and their way of doing so is by building opportunities through community involvement, uplifiting people, and providing hope and belonging to their community.