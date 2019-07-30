Battle Creek school partners with local law enforcement to teach kids about safety

Battle Creek Montessori Academy believes it’s important to partner with local community organizations to inspire their students. This is why they have created a partnership with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department to teach kids about safety!

Every month, Deputy Dave goes into different classrooms at the school to teach kids about safety, educating them on what to do when they’re in danger and when they need help. This month he’s talking to kids about water safety and the importance of being careful and cautious while around different bodies of water. He educates them on proper life jacket etiquette and what to do if ever in trouble while swimming.

This is a great partnership that greatly benefits children!