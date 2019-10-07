Author and singer shares important message about pregnancy and infant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Although 1 out of 4 women experience miscarriage and pregnancy loss, it is not a topic that is always discussed. Everyday women have to go through the pain of pregnancy or infant loss and it’s important for them to know they are not alone. Becky Nordquest joined Maranda to share her journey and bring strength and positivity to other women who have also gone through this hardship. Although it’s a painful time, she wants other women and their families to know that good can come out of bad and there is always purpose to your pain.

Becky is dedicated to helping other woman who have gone through similar pain as her family. She has recently wrote a book, Before We Said Hello; Finding Hope after Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss. The book includes stories of loss and hope from other women and men who have experience pregnancy loss, stillbirth, and miscarriages. She has also teamed up with Music for the Soul to record her new single Before We Said Hello, which can be found on Spotify or iTunes.

Becky will be hosting events throughout West Michigan in the weeks and months to come and invites women and men to come connect with her so they can understand no one is alone.