Attic After School opening their doors to Wyoming students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There’s a special place in Wyoming where middle and high school students from around the area have a safe, positive, and fun place to hang out after school called Attic After School. Everyday Attic After School opens their doors to students and provides them with a healthy snack, tons of fun games and activities to interact with other kids, as well as time to learn about the love of Christ.

During the time to talk about their faith, leaders take the kids and let them give a testimony, talk about their life, and read passages from the bible. The kids are open to talk about whatever they want, while others listen and give them advice based on Christ’s word. These children are given love, acceptance, and support in any way they need it. This program is truly changing the lives of teens in our community!