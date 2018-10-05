ArtPrize through the eyes of a nine-year-old

Maranda

It's the last weekend of ArtPrize 10, the winners are being announced tonight, and there are still so many things to explore at downtown ArtPrize. Nine-year-old Grady compiled a list of some of his favorite discoveries for us! Check it out.

 

The World Beneath the City  

There are animals crawling around Ah-Nab-Awen Park along the Grand River. These larger than life crocodiles make a powerful statement about environmental pollution, but chances are most kids will just think these giant animals are pretty cool!

The red alligators looked like they were coming out of the lake - Grady

 

 

Harvest Dome 3.0

There are amazing structures inside the Grand River! This 20-foot floating dome is designed by recycled materials like soda bottles, seat belts, and rearview mirrors. Your kids will love seeing re-purposed materials larger-than-life.

 

 

Stream

Some things you could touch. Some things you could see your reflection - Grady

Grady thought it was pretty cool that you could interact with the 128 30" convex mirrors by seeing your own image as part of the surroundings. The artist hopes to bring awareness to the ways we interact with images online and show what it means to be present where we stand. It's a deep message that’s a whole lot of fun for kids.

 

 

Grand Rapids, The Center of My World

This is one of my favorite pieces that we saw the first day. It's a 360 image on a flat surface. But to me it kind of looks like a Dr. Seuss drawing of the buildings. - Grady

This photography, displayed in the Amway Grand Plaza hotel, shows off the beauty of our city. Each photo begins as a 360 degree panorama of an iconic location or building in Grand Rapids.

 

 

 

In the Eye of the Beholder

 

You can touch all of it - Grady

Like most kids, Grady and his brother loved the interactive ArtPrize entries that you could touch. The giant eye in the Amway lobby is made of thousands of illuminated fiber optic strands. Visitors are encouraged to touch the fiber optic strands and plasma globe pupil. How fun!

 

 

More Photos of ArtPrize fun!

Thanks, Grady, for showing us around ArtPrize 10! It looks like you and your family had a lot of fun. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch Grady's interview on Maranda Where You Live:

 

 

