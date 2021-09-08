Art Prize Contest 2021

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
ArtPrize
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
5 men accused of Whitmer kidnapping plot want to delay trial
Top Stories
Whitmer ‘not looking at broad mandates’ regarding COVID-19
Top Stories
Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law
Income tax could be coming to city of Wyoming
GRPD opens online tip portal for August shooting
Order continued to keep WMU soccer players on team despite vaccination status
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Play of the Week Poll
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Top Stories
Cabrera, Grossman power Tigers past Pirates
Top Stories
Half of US offers legal sports betting as NFL season begins
Jeter, Miller, Simmons, Walker inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Video
Michigan State football, basketball players to get $6,000
Kalamazoo’s Jeter inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame
Video
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
On Your Corner
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
Clear the Shelters: Dan Hasty makes right call with Tessie
Video
Top Stories
It’s in the name: How Project Hope helps Allegan County
Video
Clear the Shelters: GRPD Chief Payne and his rescue Reggie
Video
Results in from first Football Frenzy Food Drive at Hastings HS
Video
Mary Free Bed again named top rehabilitation center
Gallery
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
BestReviews
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
News, Weather & School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Art Prize Contest 2021