Art Prize 2021: Calling all teachers!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In the coming weeks, downtown Grand Rapids will slowing become a beautiful piece of art as artists are working to prepare their entries for Art Prize 2021; and they want families, kids, teachers and students to join in on all of the fun. The Art Prize 21 team is excited to share that Digital Education Kits are available for teachers to facilitate meaningful learning opportunities for their students. On top of that there are over 900 art entries that kids and families are sure to enjoy. It all starts on September 17, 2021 so be sure to check out all of the Art Prize 21 fun this year in Downtown Grand Rapids.