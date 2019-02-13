Maranda

Art bringing generations together

By:

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 03:13 PM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 03:13 PM EST

Art bringing generations together

Students from Coit Creative Arts Academy recently paid a special visit to some residents at Samaritas Senior Living. It was part of inter-generational day at Samaritas, a chance for students to sit alongside residents at Samaritas and share art. It gives the students a chance to give back and show off their artistic abilities. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Featured Content

Steal her secrets: woman behind Kzoo Women's Expo talks expos, expansion and following your dreams
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal her secrets: woman behind Kzoo Women's Expo talks expos, expansion and following your dreams

Meet Darlene Mohr! She the power woman leading the charge Women's LifeStyle Kalamazoo and two great events coming to West Michigan.

Read More »
Win a romance package: Amway Giveaway-Bed, Beef, Bottle & Roses
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win a romance package: Amway Giveaway-Bed, Beef, Bottle & Roses

Win an Amway overnight stay prize package and a "Rose Box" from NYC roses!

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »
List: 2019 Oscar nominations announced
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

List: 2019 Oscar nominations announced

The 91st Academy Awards nominations in all 24 Oscar categories were announced in a two-part live presentation via global live stream!

Read More »
Maranda's Kid's Skate 4 Free every Thursday at Rosa Parks

Maranda's Kid's Skate 4 Free every Thursday at Rosa Parks

Every Thursday kids can skate for free at Rosa Parks Circle thanks to Maranda's Kids Skate 4 Free presented by Fifth Third Bank!

Read More »
Registration for the 2019 Gazelle Girl run is OPEN
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

Registration for the 2019 Gazelle Girl run is OPEN

Registration for the 2019 Gazelle Girl Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k is open! Check out some information pictures from previous years and how you can register today.

Read More »

About Maranda

Maranda is the WOTV 4 Women kids and family expert. She hosts a weekday half-hour program, “Where You Live”.

More about Maranda »

Photo Galleries

Grand Rapids
Photos: 30th annual UICA Holiday Artists Market Photos: 30th annual UICA Holiday Artists Market
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 30th annual UICA Holiday Artists Market

Grand Rapids
Kent County
Photos: Meijer Gardens' Holiday Traditions exhibit Photos: Meijer Gardens' Holiday Traditions exhibit
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Meijer Gardens' Holiday Traditions exhibit

Kent County
Grand Rapids
Photos: Art Van Santa Parade in Grand Rapids Photos: Art Van Santa Parade in Grand Rapids
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Art Van Santa Parade in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids