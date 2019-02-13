Art bringing generations together
Students from Coit Creative Arts Academy recently paid a special visit to some residents at Samaritas Senior Living. It was part of inter-generational day at Samaritas, a chance for students to sit alongside residents at Samaritas and share art. It gives the students a chance to give back and show off their artistic abilities.
About Maranda
Maranda is the WOTV 4 Women kids and family expert. She hosts a weekday half-hour program, “Where You Live”.
Photo Galleries
Grand Rapids Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kent County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grand Rapids Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.