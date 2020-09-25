Are you using car seats correctly? Tips from Secure Quest

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH (WOOD) – September is National Child Passenger Safety Awareness Month and to ensure your kids are safe while in the car, we met up with experts from Secure Quest. Secure Quest was developed to provide safety for children and families since 90% of car seats are misused and there’s not many places families can go to find help to keep kids safe in cars. Secure Quest provides a wide range of services for family to ensure they are all staying safe in the car!

Visit their website for more information.